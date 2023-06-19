Ernest Ranglin, Refugee Day, Summer, Morocco, Dogs @ Work

Monday June 19

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of Jamaican guitar great Ernest Ranglin. The show features music from his solo projects, as well work he did as lead guitarist and musical director for Jimmy Cliff, and as a guest with the Skatalites, Monty Alexander, the Melodians, the late, great Millie Small, Jackie Mittoo, and more.

Tuesday June 20

SPECIAL: Global Village marks World Refugee Day with music from artists from many different corners of the world who were once refugees. Featured in the show are selections from the Refugees for Refugees project, Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars, NEA Heritage Fellow Rahim Alhaj, Western Sahara’s Aziza Brahim, the Silk Road Project, Ugandan artist Samite, and more.

Wednesday June 21

SPECIAL: Global Village welcomes in the new season with songs of summer from Bob Marley & the Wailers, Desmond Dekker, Ray Barretto, Bill Withers, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and more.

(Strange Currency & Night Train also feature summer songs tonight.)

Thursday June 22

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the June North Africa feature, Global Village heads to Morocco this time. We’ll hear modern artists who draw on traditional influences and styles, often combined with a variety of contemporary forms. Along with new releases from multi-instrumentalist Aziz Sahmaoui (with Eric Longsworth), singer Malika Zarra, and oud player Driss El Maloumi, we’ll hear influential ‘70s group Jil Jilala, popular singer Samira Saeid, and world-jazz oud player Majid Bekkas.

Friday June 23

SPECIAL: It’s Take Your Dog to Work Day and whether your dog has been taking you to work every day if you work at home or you miss your four-legged friend as you head in each day, today is that special annual holiday that brings the two together. In honor of the occasion, Global Village (and canine friends) will be howling along to songs from Jesse Winchester, the Roches, Rufus Thomas, Nick Drake, Big Mama Thornton, and more.