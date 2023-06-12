Chick Corea, Astrud Gilberto, Jorge Santana, Papa Wemba, Kronos & Regis Gizavo

Monday June 12

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of pianist and composer Chick Corea with a special edition of the show devoted to the world music side of his music. We’ll hear early work he did with Cal Tjader and Paco de Lucia, later guest appearances with Poncho Sanchez and Arturo Sandoval, a duo project with banjoist Bela Fleck, music with his later Spanish Heart Band, and a cover of one of his compositions by the Italian mandolin orchestra I Mandolini Italiani.

(Night Train also features Chick Corea tonight.)

Tuesday June 13

Global Village celebrates the birthday of guitarist, composer, Malo member, and brother of Carlos – Jorge Santana. We also remember bossa nova singer Astrud Gilberto, who passed away last week at the age of 83. We’ve got a blast from the past from Joy of Cooking and new music this time from Brazil’s joao Selva, Guinea-Bissau’s Kimi Djabate, and Somali tribute band, Dur-Dur Band Int.

Wednesday June 14

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers one of the greats of Congolese Rumba music, Papa Wemba, on his birthday. The show features music from Zaiko Langa Langa, a popular group he cofounded and where he first rose to stardom; his acclaimed Viva La Musica lineup; appearances he made as a special guest with Manu Dibango and with the Big Blue Ball project from RealWorld; and in covers of his songs from Africando and Juan Luis Guerra.

Thursday June 15

This time in the Global Village we spotlight several world music inspired projects from famed contemporary classical ensemble Kronos Quartet. We’ll also hear music from South Africa’s Mahotella Queens, Jamaican legend U-Roy, the eclectic multi-national Transorient Orchestra, and Brazilian tropicalia great Gilberto Gil.

Friday June 16

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers accordionist Regis Gizavo on his birthday today. One of Madagascar’s finest musicians, Gizavo first attracted international attention when he won the Radio France International Discovery Award. Moving to Paris in 1990, he began a series of remarkable collaborations with artists like the Corsican group I Muvrini, Cape Verde’s Cesaria Evora, Lura, and Mayra Andrade, South Africa’s Mahotella Queens, the Congolese Rumba supergroup Kekele, and more. We’ll hear him with those artists, on solo efforts, and on his last project as part of Toko Telo with guitarist D’Gary and singer Monika Njava.