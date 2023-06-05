Environment Day, Sweden, Norway, Oceans & Rai

Monday June 5

SPECIAL: Since 1972, the United Nations has declared June 5th to be World Environment Day to support environmental efforts around the globe. Global Village marks the occasion with a wide array of songs about the environment from such artists as Jimmy Cliff, 9Bach, Adrian Belew, Randy Newman, the Maria Schneider Orchestra, Bruce Cockburn and more.

Tuesday June 6

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates National Day of Sweden, a holiday in that country since 1916, with a program devoted to a wide array of artists and styles of Swedish music – including neo-folk, folk rock, jazz and more. Among the artists and groups featured are Garmarna, Hoven Droven, E.S.T., Ale Moller with Lene Willemark (from the Nordan Suite and with Frifot), the Swedish Sax Septet, and popular contemporary folk outfit Vasen.

Wednesday June 7

SPECIAL: It’s Union Dissolution Day in Norway, the date when the country ended a nearly century-long political union with Sweden. Global Village marks the occasion with a program devoted to music from Norway (though a number of bands include musicians and influences from Sweden, as cultural connections remain strong between the two countries). The show features music from the early music group Trio Mediaeval with Arve Henriksen, the Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, Griselda Sanderson (on Norwegian Hardanger fiddle), folk group Sver, world jazz artists Jan Garbarek and Terje Rypdal, and folk great Mari Boine.

Thursday June 8

SPECIAL: It’s World Oceans Day – an effort started by the Oceans Project in 2002 and recognized as an annual event by the United Nations since 2008 – to draw attention to the importance of healthy, sustainable oceans. Global Village marks the occasion with songs about the seas from Frankie Ford, the Marvelettes, Quartet San Francisco, Dee Dee Bridgewater, John Abercrombie with Ralph Towner, Elvis Costello, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Vishten, Lucky Oceans, and more.

Friday June 9

In conjunction with the June North Africa feature, Global Village highlights the sound of rai. Meaning ‘opinion’ or ‘advice,’ rai evolved from a folk form and emerged on the international stage in the ‘80s when a number of innovative performs merged the sound with modern instruments and new musical influences. We’ll hear selections from hitmakers Khalel and Rachid Taha, the husband and wife team of Chaba Fadela (an actress and groundbreaking club performer) and Cheb Sahraoui, a duet with Sting and Cheb Mami, and more.