© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita State University is experiencing some system outages, affecting our streaming services. Click here for a temporary work-around for streaming.
Global-Village-Square.jpg
Global Village

Global Classical, Tania Maria, Coupe Cloue, Twilight Zone Day and Steve Winwood

By Chris Heim
Published May 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT
Global-Village-Square.jpg

Monday, May 8

Global Village devotes the show this time to global classical sounds. We’ll hear early music master Jordi Savall’s Orient-Occident project, a celebration of tarantella from contemporary classical artist Ludovico Einaudi, Indian sitar legend Ravi Shankar with classical violinist Yehudi Menuhin, a classical Indian project with Western classical guitarist Sharon Isbin, tango from classical guitarist John Williams, and more.

Tuesday, May 9

Global Village marks the birthday of Brazilian pianist, singer, and composer Tania Maria. In conjunction with our May Haiti feature we’ll hear some Cuban music with a Haitian twist from Haitiando. And there’s lots of new sounds in store with the latest from Grupo Company Segundo, Rachele Andrioli, Jiraan, Marcus Gad, and Dur-Dur Band Int.

Wednesday, May 10

In conjunction with the May Haitian Heritage Month feature, Global Village celebrates the birthday of one of the greats of Haitian music – Coupe Cloue – a guitarist and bandleader who brought a Congolese rumba influence into Haitian compas and won fans through a career that spanned some four decades and over 30 albums. We’ll also hear music from the new Alhaji Waziri Oshomah reissues, a beguiling new release from Guinea-Bissau’s Kimi Djabate, and a classic from Malia superstar Salif Keita.

Thursday, May 11

Global Village celebrates one of its favorite ‘holidays’ - Twilight Zone Day - with music inspired by the famed sci-fi TV show or capturing its trademark eerie vibe. Among the highlights, a song from Lorraine Feather inspired by the first episode of the program, re-workings of the show’s theme song by Manhattan Transfer and the B52s, and some general weirdness from Les Baxter, Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks, Madness, Raymond Scott, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and more.

Friday, May 12

Global Village marks the birthday of keyboardist, singer and songwriter Steve Winwood. We’ll hear world-influenced music he did under his own name, with Traffic, and as a guest with Marianne Faithfull, John Martyn, Sandy Denny, Toots & the Maytals, and more.

Tags
Global Village music
Stay Connected
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim