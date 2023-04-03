Tito Puente Centennial, Richard Thompson, Senegal, unplugged, flamenco and new releases

Monday, April 3

Global Village celebrates the birthday of legendary guitarist and English folk-rock pioneer Richard Thompson. We'll hear music he did with Fairport Convention, Linda Thompson, and his own band. Along with covers of his songs from Robert Plant, June Tabor, Martin Simpson, The Albion Band and more.

Tuesday, April 4

Global Village celebrates Senegal's Independence Day with a program devoted to a wide range of sounds and styles from Senegalese musicians. We'll hear the pioneering Orchestra Baobab, global star Youssou N'Dour (and the band that helped launch his career, Étoile de Dakar), contemporary singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nuru Kane, and cross-cultural collaborations from kora player Seckou Keita (with harpist Catrin Finch), Kadialy Kouyate (with pipa player Gao Hong), and Ablaye Cissoko (with accordionist Cyrille Brotto).

Wednesday, April 5

It's 'Global Village Unplugged' this time as the show highlights a wide array of acoustic artists and styles. We'll hear music from Rhiannon Giddens, Mali's Habib Koité, the Colombian band Cimarrón, Italian mandolinist and singer Mimmo Epifani, Palestinian oud group Le Trio Joubran, and guitarist John Renbourn both with Pentangle and guitarist Stefan Grossman.

Thursday, April 6

This time in the Global Village, it's the sound of flamenco - including selections from legendary guitarist Paco de Lucía, flamenco saxophonist Jorge Pardo, the world/flamenco sound of Jerez-Texas, pop flamenco hitmakers the Gipsy Kings, techo-flamenco courtesy of Ojos de Brujo, and guitarist Tomatito teamed up with Dominican pianist Michel Camilo.

Friday, April 7

It's New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time: