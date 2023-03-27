Women’s History Month, GV at Savannah, string things, World Piano Day, remembering Simon Emmerson & hug a medievalist

Monday, March 27

The final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing live performances from top world music artists and groups. This month we head to the Savannah Music Festival and, in conjunction with our Women in World Music feature, we present a performance from Noura Mint Seymali. The Mauritanian singer and instrumentalist comes from a long line of Moorish griots and has been performing since her teens. Her fusion of traditional and contemporary influences and powerful performances have attracted international attention and made her one of the premier cultural ambassadors of her country.

Tuesday, March 28

It’s a ‘string thing’ this time in the Global Village as we highlight stringed instruments and the styles associated with them from all around the world. We’ll hear guitars, mandolins, ouds, the 78-string qanun and more from such artists as Maya Youssef, Majid Bekkas, Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba, MANdolinMAN, Niño Josele, and Ballaké Sissoko with Vincent Ségal.

Wednesday, March 29

Global Village celebrates World Piano Day with music from pianists from around the world. We’ll hear South Africa’s Abdullah Ibrahim, Ethiopian keyboardist Samuel Yirga, Algeria’s Maurice El Medioni, Latin jazz piano giant Eddie Palmieri, Buena Vista Social Club pianist Rubén González, African-inspired American artist Randy Weston, Jamaican-born player Monty Alexander, and Brazil’s Antonio Adolfo.

Thursday, March 30

This time in the Global Village, we mark birthdays of Brazilian mandolinist Hamilton de Holanda and singer Norah Jones. We pay tribute to Simon Emmerson, who passed away earlier this month (with work he did with Afro Celt Sound System and Baaba Maal), and hear new music from Gaye Su Akyol, Kimi Djabate, and Agent Starling.

Friday, March 31

Global Village celebrates one of its favorite holidays - Hug a Medievalist Day, marking the occasion with music from and inspired by the Middle Ages from D.O.A., Kirk Elliott and The Orchestra of Unmitigated Gaul, Radio Tarifa, Trio Mediæval, the Dufay Collective, Jordi Savall with Hespèrion XXI, and more.

