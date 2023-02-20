Presidents Day, Mardi Gras, Ernie K-Doe, Cape Verde and global instrumental

Monday, February 20

Global Village celebrates Presidents’ Day with music from artists who ran for or won the office of president – including Dizzy Gillespie, Fela, Rubén Blades, and Michel Martelly – plus Les Ambassadeurs (because every president has some), and Brenda Fassie’s tribute to South African President, Nelson Mandela.

Tuesday, February 21

It’s carnival time in the Global Village! To celebrate Fat Tuesday, Global Village heads to several carnival hot spots that we’ve been featuring this month - Brazil (for some tropicalia), Trinidad (with calypso and steel drum music), and the Crescent City (including the Mardi Gras Indian group The Wild Tchoupitoulas and such New Orleans favorites as Professor Longhair, The Hawketts, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band).

Wednesday, February 22

In conjunction with the February Mardi Gras Month feature, Global Village heads to New Orleans to mark the birthday of Ernie K-Doe, one of the hitmakers during the Golden Age of Crescent City R&B. We’ll also hear recent releases from Japan’s eclectic group of Tropique, a compilation from ‘70s South African band The Movers, Belgian dub jazz group Kosmo Sound, and contemporary Lusophone band Batida. Plus, we’ll hear a selection from Crescent City pianist Jon Cleary, the featured artist for this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival concert, airing next week.

Thursday, February 23

Global Village heads to Cape Verde this time for music from legendary singer Cesária Évora, popular band Simentera, rising star Elida Almeida, a compilation of classic Cape Verdean funaná music, and the pioneering electric funaná of Bulimundo.

Friday, February 24

It’s ‘global instrumental’ this time in the Global Village, as we wander the world in search of a variety of great instrumental tracks. We’ll hear the “Father of Ethio Jazz” Mulatu Astatke, Latin soul star Willie Bobo, famed Quebecois group (and a favorite of 2022) Le Vent du Nord, ‘Acid Croft’ masters Shooglenifty, the cimbalom-led Tárkány Trió, flamenco guitarist Niño Josele, avant-hurdy gurdy sounds from Agent Starling, and more.