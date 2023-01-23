Best of 2022, Django, Latin soul, Jobim, Aussie Day and global saxophones

Monday, January 23

Global Village celebrates the birthday of gypsy jazz guitar great Django Reinhardt with music from the master himself and from his Hot Club de France partner – violinist Stéphane Grappelli. We'll also hear from some of the many contemporary artists and groups inspired by his music who offer both traditional and contemporary forms of his trademark 'gypsy jazz' sound, including Tchavolo Schmitt, Biréli Lagrène, Pearl Django, the Hot Club of San Francisco, The Hot Club of Detroit, and Hot Club Sandwich.

Tuesday, January 24

This time in the Global Village, we highlight some old-school Latin soul with a strong Afro-Cuba influence. We'll hear selections from Mongo Santamaria, Malo, Santana, the Hip Spanic Allstars, Poncho Sanchez, Willie Bobo, and a fun rarity from Flash & The Dynamics.

Wednesday, January 25

Global Village marks the birthday of pianist, composer and bossa nova pioneer Antônio Carlos Jobim with performances from the legendary Brazilian artist and covers of some of his many classics from Stan Getz, Charlie Byrd, Sting, Quarteto Jobim Morelenbaum, the Grammy-winning Jobim Orchestra, classical guitarist Berta Rojas, and John Pizzarelli's celebration of the 50th anniversary of a classic album from Frank Sinatra with Jobim.

Thursday, January 26

Global Village celebrates Australia Day with music from a wide array of artists from Down Under, including rock bands Mental As Anything, Midnight Oil, and Coloured Stone; indigenous artists Archie Roach and Gurrumul; some didgeridoo sounds from the bands Outback and Baraka Moon; and some Melbourne Latin from Quarter Street and San Lazaro.

Friday, January 27

It's global saxophones this time in the Global Village. We'll hear music from Femi Kuti, Manu Dibango, Paquito D'Rivera, Maceo Parker, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, and Jorge Pardo (the featured artist on this month's Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival, airing next week). We'll also hear a 2022 show favorite by 'nordic free folk band' Optur and a new album from Moroccan oud player Majid Bekkas – both ensembles with the saxophone in the lineup.