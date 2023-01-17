Best of 2022, Dr. King Day, Golden Age Africa, South Sea Islands, Reggae Covers and Chinese New Year

Monday, January 16

Global Village celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with songs dedicated to him, music inspired by the Civil Rights Movement, and pieces that reflect human rights themes as performed by artists from around the globe, including Mavis Staples, the Soweto Gospel Choir, Toots and the Maytals, Stevie Wonder, The Neville Brothers, and more.

Tuesday, January 17

Global Village celebrates the ‘Golden Age’ of African music, roughly from the ‘60s through the ‘80s, when a plethora of new modern sounds and styles, and instruments emerged. Among our selections are our favorite pick of 2022, a compilation of music from São Tomé and Principe’s África Negra, Congolese Rhumba pioneer Franco, South African township sounds on a recent compilation from The Movers and a new tribute from Lorraine Klaasen, and Ethiopian star Alemayehu Eshete.

Wednesday, January 18

Need a getaway? Then join us this time in the Global Village as we head to the South Sea Islands. We’ll hear music from Tokelau, Hawaii, Easter Island, New Zealand, Tonga, and the Cook Islands, from such artists as Te Vaka, the Club Nisei Orchestra, Whirimako Black, and the South Pasifika Sound Project. Get your atlas out and come along!

Thursday, January 19

Global Village highlights reggae covers this time – including music from Toots and the Maytals (with the late, great Jeff Beck), a new release from roots reggae ensemble Jahzz, a new compilation of performances at Montreux from Monty Alexander (with a tribute to Bob Marley), a reggae compilation in tribute to The Police, and the Easy Star All-Stars reworking of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s album. We’ll also hear more favorites from 2022, this time from Kobo Town, and Vieux Farka Touré with Khruangbin.

Friday, January 20

Happy New Year – the Year of the Rabbit! Global Village gets a little jump start on the celebration of Chinese New Year, Têt (Vietnam), Seollal (Korea), Losar (Tibet), or the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, which officially begins on January 22nd. We’ll highlight traditional (Heart of the Dragon Ensemble), world fusion (Gao Hong and Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble), and contemporary pop (Sa Dingding) from China, along with music from Taiwanese neo-folk ensemble A Moving Sound, Tibetan artist Yungchen Lhamo, Vietnamese pop singer Carol Kim, the adventurous world-jazz duo of Huong Thanh and Nguyên Lê, and more to mark the holiday.