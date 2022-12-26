Global Village at Ground Up, Europe, Charles Neville, global cello and sisters

Monday, December 26

The final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups. This month we head to the Ground Up Music Festival.

Normally held in Miami Beach, Ground Up had to go virtual in 2020 due to Covid. But the good news was the Fest was held in Spain with some of that country’s finest talent. This time in the Global Village, we’ll hear Spanish saxophonist, singer, composer, and one of the leading lights on the contemporary ‘new flamenco’ scene, Antonio Lizana. His music and performances are vibrant affairs, rooted in the great traditions of flamenco, but taking off from there with expansive jazz, inventive saxophone work, and searing and soulful vocals. It’s a dynamic and unforgettable performance for this edition of Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival.

Tuesday, December 27

This time in the Global Village we spend some time wandering around Europe, showcasing contemporary bands that draw on traditional styles, often mixed with contemporary influences or incorporating sounds and musicians from other parts of the globe. We’ll hear artists from Italy, Sweden, Germany, England, Spain and more – including Radicanto, Bube Dame König, Solju, Spöket I Koket, and Amalgama Folk.

Wednesday, December 28

Global Village marks birthdays of Charles Neville (of The Neville Brothers) and Lonnie Liston Smith, and features the latest releases from the Dettmar Quartet, Le Fils Canouche, Majid Bekkas, Kubix, and Wesli.

Thursday, December 29

Today is International Cello Day, celebrated in honor of the birthday of acclaimed cellist Pablo Casals. In this special edition of Global Village, we’ll highlight world cello music in a wide array of styles from musicians as leaders and as part of string ensembles. Among the artists featured are Matthieu Saglio, Jean-Guihen Queyras, Redi Hasa, Las Hermanas Caronni, Leyla McCalla, Kronos Quartet (with Trio da Kali), Vincent Ségal (with Ballaké Sissoko), and more.

(Night Train also celebrates International Cello Day with a special show tonight.)

Friday, December 30

Global Village features music this time from sisters. We’ll hear the twins Las Hermanas Caronni from Argentina and the Lijadu Sisters from Nigeria, the English folk duo the Rheingans Sisters, and Persian singers Marjan and Mahsa Vahdat. There’s also music from the Lusophone band AYOM, Danish neo-folk duo Vaev, and Ethiojazz, Afrobeat band Azmari, and Hawaiian guitarist Jim ‘Kimo’ West.