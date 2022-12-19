Holiday and winter specials, plus new holiday music and Mulatu Astatke

Monday, December 19

Global Village kicks off a week of holiday shows with a program that highlights the handful of new holiday releases with world music influences (including The New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band’s Pan American Nutcracker) and a marvelous holiday set that came out late last year from the Polish trio Kroke. We’ll also mark birthdays of the father of Ethio-jazz Mulatu Astatke, New Orleans legend Professor Longhair, and Hawaiian guitar master Sol Hoʻopiʻi. And we’ve got a blast from the past from The Beginning of the End's "Funky Nassau."

Tuesday, December 20

It’s a Global Village holiday extravaganza, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include:

The salsa Christmas classic Asalto Navideño

A favorite from Louis Armstrong

A tiny Nutcracker from the Modern Mandolin Quartet

A holiday favorite done punk-polka style by Brave Combo

Songs of the season from the Caribbean and New Orleans

Wednesday, December 21

Global Village marks the first day of winter with a show devoted to songs of the season. Artists featured include Leonard Cohen, Gil Scott-Heron, The Boys of the Lough, Bebel Gilberto, ErsatzMusika, Loreena McKennitt, Esquivel and more.

Thursday, December 22

It’s a Global Village holiday extravaganza, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include:

Some ‘favorite things’ of Grant Green’s

A trenchant holiday original from Pumpkin Head Ted

Béla Fleck and the Flecktones with Tuvan throat singers for an inventive version of a holiday favorite

A gypsy jazz celebration from the Gypsy Hombres

Some Caribbean seasonal favorites

A South African reinterpretation of a holiday classic

Friday, December 23

Not a silent night, but a quiet one as Global Village celebrates the holiday season with some traditional, folk, and generally more gentle seasonal songs from around the globe - including some holiday Hawaiian slack key and flamenco guitar, along with performances from the Westminster Concert Bell Choir, Loreena McKennitt, Anúna, Chaise Lounge, The Boys of the Lough, and the Modern Mandolin Quartet.

