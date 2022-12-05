Egberto Gismonti, Finland, Contemporary World Jazz, Toots Hibbert and Tanzania

Monday, December 5

Global Village marks the birthday of Egberto Gismonti with a program devoted to his music. The influential Brazilian pianist, guitarist, and composer's work is deeply rooted in a wide array of Brazilian musical styles, but also incorporates classical, jazz, and other influences. We'll hear music from several of his own releases, work he did with Yo-Yo Ma, Naná Vasconcelos, Charlie Haden, and Jan Garbarek, along with covers of his compositions by Sharon Isbin, Trio da Paz, Eddie Daniels, the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, and Mike Marshall.

Tuesday, December 6

Global Village celebrates Independence Day in Finland, the date marking the country's 1917 separation from Russia. The show highlights a broad range of music, from traditional styles of different regions of the country, to rock, jazz, Balkan, and African-inspired music from Finnish bands. Among the groups and artists featured – the Helsinki-Cotonou Ensemble, Piirpauke, Slobo Horo, Teija Niku, Sampo Lassila Narinkka, Hedningarna, and Frigg.

Wednesday, December 7

Global Village again showcases world jazz in this visit, this time exploring contemporary artists and some of the latest releases that bring together jazz and a variety of styles and influences from around the world. Among the selections we'll hear are:



Ghanian artist Gyedu-Blay Ambolley who brings highlife influences to his reinterpretations of jazz classics

Trumpeter and former Santana member Bill Ortiz with a set of modern Latin jazz fusion

The final release in Charles Lloyd's trio series with tabla master Zakir Hussain

A salute to the groundbreaking Jazz Samba bossa nova album from guitarist Nate Najar

North African jazz from oud player Majid Bekkas

Thursday, December 8

Global Village marks the birthday of one of the giants of reggae music – Toots Hibbert. We'll hear music from Toots and the Maytals, from early hits to international breakthroughs to the final Grammy-winning album. We'll hear classic tracks, guest appearances by Toots, and covers of his songs from Jazz Jamaica, Ernest Ranglin, Bunny Wailer, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and more – in a program devoted entirely to his music.

Friday, December 9

Today is Independence Day in Tanzania and Global Village joins in the celebrations with a show devoted to music from that East African nation, including the popular sounds of taarab, dance band music, and bongo flava. We'll hear some Tanzania's most popular ensembles, including the 115-year-old Ikhwani Safaa Musical Club, Remmy Ongala and the horn-driven DDC Mlimani Park Orchestra, and the fascinating musical meeting of bluesman Taj Mahal with the Culture Musical Club of Zanzibar.