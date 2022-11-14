Celtic Music, Patato, Turkey, Fado, Gal Costa and Morocco

Monday, November 14

Global Village remembers the legendary Cuban percussionist Carlos "Patato" Valdes on his birthday. We'll hear music from one of his Grammy-nominated releases, as part of The Conga Kings, and as a guest with Herbie Mann, Dizzy Gillespie, Bebo Valdés, Grant Green, and Willie Bobo.

Tuesday, November 15

Global Village highlights music from Turkey this time, including traditional music from the Music of Turkey compilation, the meeting of Turkish and other musical forms on Baul Meets Saz and from Coşkun Karademir, classic and contemporary Anatolian psychedelic rock from the pioneering Cem Karaca to modern artist Umut Adan, and modern artists like London-based Turkish singer-songwriter Olcay Bayir, and Turkish rocker Gaye Su Akyol.

Wednesday, November 16

This time, Global Village features music from contemporary fado artists, including Mariza, António Zambujo, Cristina Branco, and Custódio Castelo. We'll also hear selections from Sam Lee, Oumou Sangare, and Azymuth.

Thursday, November 17

Global Village remembers one of the greats of Brazilian music, vocalist Gal Costa, who passed away last week. We'll hear a selection of music that spans her long and successful career. We'll also mark birthdays of trombonist Roswell Rudd and bassist Ben Allison with some of the world music work they did. There's also new highlife jazz from Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, and we've got a little something for this World Philosophy Day.

Friday, November 18

Global Village marks Moroccan Independence Day with a program devoted to music from that nation. We'll hear some of the '70s artists who ushered in a new contemporary style of music; the meeting of the spiritual Gnawa and jazz in the music of Randy Weston and Don Cherry; eclectic master musicians like Hassan Erraji and Majid Bekkas, and more.

