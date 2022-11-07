Celtic Music, Joni Mitchell, Hubert Laws, Cambodia and Poland

Monday, November 7

Global Village marks Joni Mitchell’s birthday with a couple of her classics and covers of her songs by Monty Alexander and Cassandra Wilson. It’s also the birthday of Bay Area percussionist and band leader Brian Andres and Liam Ó Maonlaí of Hothouse Flowers (in conjunction with our November Celtic feature). We’ll also hear the latest from Dendê & Band, Kobo Town, Becaye Aw, and Mickey Hart’s Planet Drum.

Tuesday, November 8

In conjunction with the November Celtic feature, Global Village heads to Scotland this time. We’ll hear legends and rising stars, traditional and contemporary sounds. Among the artists featured are the Battlefield Band, DLU, Capercaillie, Breabach, Shooglenifty, The Chair, Julie Fowlis – and one of our all-time favorite earworms from Karine Polwart.

Wednesday, November 9

Global Village celebrates Cambodian Independence Day with music from the Golden Age of Cambodian Rock and from contemporary groups and artists with their own distinctive take on contemporary Cambodian music. Among the artists featured Cambodian stars Sinn Sisamouth and Ros Seresyothea, contemporary bands Dengue Fever and Cambodian Space Project, and Cambodian-American artists Kmang Kmang and Bochan.

Thursday, November 10

Though Hubert Laws is best known as a jazz musician, he was a classically trained artist and also particularly well-versed in Latin jazz. We’ll explore those sides of his artistry in this edition of Global Village to mark his birthday. We’ll hear Laws as a leader, a composer, and as a special guest with Mongo Santamaría, Alice Coltrane, Airto, and Antônio Carlos Jobim.

Friday, November 11

Global Village marks Polish Independence Day, the date when the country returned to sovereignty after over a century. To celebrate, the show highlights some of the many accomplished and inventive musicians charting new approaches to contemporary folk, jazz, world music and more. Among the artists featured are the contemporary folk group – the Warsaw Village Band, Polish-Ukrainian ensemble DAGADANA, trumpeter Tomasz Stańko, the powerhouse accordion group – the Motion Trio, and we’ll even throw in a little polka courtesy of Brave Combo.