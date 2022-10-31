Celtic Sounds plus GV at GroundUP, Pucho, Bert Jansch and New Releases

Monday, October 31

The final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups. This month we head to Miami Beach for music from the innovative and eclectic GroundUP Music Festival.

This time we have a performance from Snarky Puppy (with a special guest appearance from Innov Gnawa). The three-time Grammy-winning band has won accolades for their lively and inventive mix of world, funk, jazz, and rock influences, all on ample display in this appearance at the GroundUP Music Festival.

Tuesday, November 1

Global Village kicks off a new month’s feature – Celtic Music for November – with music from award-winning Irish band Kila and the eclectic Afro Celt Sound System. We also remember Henry ‘Pucho’ Brown (who passed away in September) on his birthday. And we showcase the latest releases from The Movers, The Bongo Hop, and Ozomatli.

Wednesday, November 2

It’s another Global Village folk fest, with music from pioneering and contemporary folk artists who range from traditional to modern approaches to a variety of long-standing musical forms. In conjunction with the November Celtic feature, we’ll get to music from The Furrow Collective, Robin Williamson with and without The Incredible String Band, the multi-flute band Flook, and supergroup The Gloaming, along with Pentangle, Rhiannon Giddens and Sam Reider.

Thursday, November 3

Global Village marks the birthday of Bert Jansch with a special edition of the show devoted to his music. One of the greats of acoustic guitar and a founding member of the pioneering and eclectic English folk-rock group, Pentangle, Jansch was a key figure and great talent of English folk – a master of not only traditional music, but an adventurous artist who incorporated jazz, world, and blues influences into his work. The program ranges from his very first to later solo recordings, from the original edition of Pentangle to the reunited group, and music he also did with another Pentangle co-founder and acclaimed guitarist, John Renbourn.

Friday, November 4

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

