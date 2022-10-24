Mardi Gras Indians, Romania, Balkan Saxophones, Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas and Latinas

Monday, October 24

This time in the Global Village, we head to New Orleans for music from Mardi Gras Indian groups, including The Wild Tchoupitoulas, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, the Wild Magnolias, and Cha Wa.

Tuesday, October 25

Global Village heads to Romania for a variety of traditional and contemporary bands and styles – including critically acclaimed groups like Fanfare Ciocărlia, Taraf de Haïdouks, and Mahala Rai Banda.

Wednesday, October 26

In conjunction with the October Global Saxophones feature, Global Village heads to the Balkans for saxophonists Ferus Mustafov, Yuri Yunakov, and Boris Kovač. We'll also hear new music from 'Nordic Free Folk' group Optur, flamenco guitarist Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde, and Persian singer Marjan Vahdat.

Thursday, October 27

Global Village features music this time from Ebo Taylor and Pat Thomas - two stars of Ghanaian music whose careers at one point intertwined, who both drew on highlife and afrobeat influences, and who both later in their lives and careers found new international success.

Among other selections, we'll hear some of their early work together, Taylor's breakthrough international release "Love and Death," and the funky collaboration between Thomas and the band Marijata.

Friday, October 28

It's music from Latinas in this visit to the Global Village. We'll hear the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, Angélique Kidjo (in a tribute to Cruz), and Aymée Nuviola (who played Cruz in a telenovela). Also in store, Peru's Susana Baca, Colombia's Totó la Momposina, Canadian-Cuban duo Okan, Mexican-American artist Lila Downs, Austin's Carrie Rodriguez, and more.