Global Saxophones, Canadian Thanksgiving, Pulaski Day and Spain National Day

Monday, October 10

Global Village celebrates Canadian Thanksgiving Day with music from a wide array of Canadian artists. We’ll hear traditional, folk, roots music, along with a variety of world sounds from:

Beyond the Pale

Jayme Stone

Vishtèn

Jon Brooks

The Jerry Cans

Harry Manx

Ten Strings and a Goat Skin

Lorraine Klaasen

Danny Michel with The Garifuna Collective

Kobo Town

Roberto López

The Souljazz Orchestra

Ron Korb

Tuesday, October 11

Global Village celebrates Pulaski Memorial Day to honor the Polish Revolutionary War hero Casimir Pulaski and Polish Americans. The program highlights a wide array of contemporary Polish bands ranging from traditional and avant-folk, to African, klezmer, and jazz-influenced groups. Plus, such American artists as Polka King Frankie Yankovic, punk polka pioneers Brave Combo, and U.S.-based Polish world-jazz singer Grażyna Auguścik– along with a polka classic from Berlin’s 17 Hippies. Artists featured include Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra, Maria Pomianowska & Groupe Gainde, Janusz Prusinowski Trio, Kapela Maliszów, Tęgie Chłopy, Motion Trio and Jarek Bester.

Wednesday October 12

Global Village celebrates the National Day of Spain, a national holiday in that nation, with a program devoted to a variety of Spanish sounds and styles. We’ll hear intricate and evocative regional accordion music, flamenco jazz, Mediterranean-Spanish fusions, and Spanish brass. Among the artists and groups featured are Kepa Junkera, Korrontzi, Chano Domínguez, Carlos Núñez Muñoz, Radio Tarifa, and more.

Thursday, October 13

In conjunction with the October Global Saxophones feature, Global Village highlights some horn-heavy ‘afrobeat from elsewhere,’ bands from places other than Nigeria that work in this now-international style. We’ll hear groups from Spain (Ogun Afrobeat), the US (The Daktaris, Ocote Soul Sounds, Henry Cole, Antibalas), Brazil (Bixiga 70), Lithuania (Ojibo Afrobeat), and France (Supergombo and Les Frères Smith).

Friday, October 14

In conjunction with the October Global Saxophones feature, Global Village features global saxophonists inspired by jazz and jazz saxophonists who incorporated world influences in their work. Among the artists featured are David Hillyard & the Rock Steady Seven, Canelita Sabrosa, and Gyedu-Bley Ambolley – all with new albums; and two master jazz saxophonists who recently passed away – Pharoah Sanders and Ronnie Cuber – who brought African and Latin music into their work as well.