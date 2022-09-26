Global Violins with Jean-Luc Ponty, Global Village at Savannah, Robbie Shakespeare, Confucius Day and South Africa

Monday, September 26

The final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups. This month we head to the Savannah Music Festival, the longstanding event each spring that brings an eclectic array of world, jazz, classical, Americana and other artists over several weeks of performances.

This month, in conjunction with the September Global Violins feature, we’ll hear Hungarian violinist Roby Lakatos. The acclaimed artist is known for his energetic performances and vibrant mix of classical, jazz, Roma, and traditional Hungarian folk.

Tuesday, September 27

Global Village marks the birthday of Robbie Shakespeare, who passed away last December at the age of 68. The accomplished bassist and producer was also half of the legendary Jamaican ‘Riddim Twins’ with Sly Dunbar, and together they set the pulse for contemporary reggae, working on scores of recordings and with a wide range of artists from reggae giants to pop stars. We’ll hear tracks Robbie did with Sly, along with guest appearances the two made with Grace Jones, Black Uhuru, Burning Spear, Monty Alexander, Barry Reynolds, and more.

Wednesday, September 28

Today is Confucius Day, marking the date (ostensibly) that the famed philosopher and scholar was born. Global Village marks the occasion with a wide array of styles and sounds from Chinese and Chinese-American artists, from traditional songs and instruments to contemporary works. Among the artists featured at the Shanghai Quartet, Mei Han & Red Chamber, Wu Man, Barbara Xu and A Moving Sound. And we share some pithy sayings from Confucius in honor of the occasion.

Thursday, September 29

Global Village marks the 80th birthday of jazz fusion violinist Jean-Luc Ponty with selections showcasing the world music side of his work. We’ll also hear new music from the German Lopez, Black Mango, and the Madalitso Band, and classic tracks from Pentangle, Cesaria Evora and Majek Fashek.

Night Train’s September featured artist is Jean-Luc Ponty. Listen from 10 p.m. to midnight for a special show in honor of his birthday tonight.)

Friday, September 30

Global Village highlights a variety of styles and artists from South Africa this time. We’ll hear legendary vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo; Vusi Mahlasela’s recreation of the vibrant sound of township jive; township classics from the Dark City Sisters, Mahlathini and West Nkosi; South African great Hugh Masekela with afrobeat master Tony Allen; and South African reggae from Lucky Dube and O’Yaba.

