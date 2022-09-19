Global Violins including Nordic and Roma plus Pirate and Peace Days and First Day of Autumn

Monday, September 19

It’s Talk Like a Pirate Day! In honor of the occasion, Global Village has a special show filled with songs about pirates from thale likes of Roger McGuinn, Marianne Faithfull, Bob Marley, Al Stewart, The Almanac Singers with Woody Guthrie, and, of course, some music from The Pirates of Penzance!

Tuesday, September 20

In conjunction with the September Global Violins feature, Global Village highlights Nordic fiddles this time. We’ll hear violinists from Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark, and music ranging from the traditional to contemporary and world fusion. Among the artists and groups featured are Annbjørg Lien, The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, Päivi Hirvonen, Frigg, JPP, Nordic Raga and Väsen.

Wednesday, September 21

Global Village marks International Day of Peace, a day set aside by the United Nations since 1982 in support of world peace. The program highlights topical tunes from a variety of artists from around the world, including Third World, Vieux Farka Touré, Sameer Gupta, The Holmes Brothers, Edwin Starr, and more.

Thursday, September 22

Global Village welcomes in the first day of Fall with songs of the season from a wide array of artists and styles of music. We’ll hear selections from Astor Piazzolla, Bob Dorough, Ralph Towner (with and without the group Oregon), The Zombies, Ahmad Jamal, and more.

Friday, September 23

It’s Roma violins and clarinets this time in the Global Village. In conjunction with our September Global Violins feature, we’ll hear music from the popular and eclectic violinist Roby Lakatos (also our featured artist for September’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing later this month). And we’ll hear music from lightning-fast clarinetist Ivo Papasov, who was just honored with the 2022 WOMEX Artist Award. We’ll also hear the latest from the Balkan Fusion Orchestra, German Lopez, Canelita Sabrosa, and Rokia Koné.