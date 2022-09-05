Global Violins, Labor Day, Brazil Independence, Guo Gan and Roma Brass Bands

Monday, September 5

We are hard at work this Labor Day in the Global Village! Join us for some great songs about work and working from a wide array of artists and in a broad array of styles. Among the artists featured: Tom Waits, Toots Hibbert, the Strawbs, Tennessee Ernie Ford, the Roches, the Beatles, Sting, and more.

The Labor Day celebration continues on Strange Currency, 8 to 10 p.m., and Night Train, 10 p.m. to midnight.

Tuesday, September 6

Global Village highlights global funk this time including music from master funkster James Brown, Latin funk from Miami’s Spam All Stars and Guatemala’s Doctor Nativo, funky afrobeat from Fela’s son Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, funky sounds from Benin off the African Scream Contest 2 compilation, and Brazilian funk by Bixiga 70.

Wednesday, September 7

Global Village celebrates Brazilian Independence Day with a wide array of styles and artists from that country. We’ll hear Ary Barroso’s classic song ”Brazil” from Trio de Paz, Brazilian jazz from mandolin master Hamilton De Holanda, Afrobeat-inspired music from Brazil’s Bixiga 70, nova bossa nova from Bossacucanova, underground sounds of the Friends from Rio Project, one of the great voices of Brazil - Virginia Rodrigues, and even some Brazilian music by way of Kansas City from Ensemble Iberica.

Thursday, September 8

In conjunction with the September Global Violins feature, Global Village highlights music from Guo Gan, the acclaimed master of the erhu (a two stringed traditional Chinese fiddle) known for his extensive cross-cultural collaborations. We’ll hear him here with artists from Ivory Coast, Turkey, Italy, and more. We’ll also hear the latest from the West African inspired band Soadan, Syrian qanun player Maya Youssef, and Cape Verdean singer Lucibela.

Friday, September 9

This time in the Global Village we highlight some great Roma brass bands. We’ll hear Romania’s Fanfare Ciocărlia; the popular Serbian band, the Boban Markovic Orkestra; from Macedonia, the Kočani Orkestar; and some Balkan Brass by way of NYC from the Raya Brass Band. Also on tap: Italy’s Bandadriatica, the Cypriot band Monsieur Doumani, Turkish psychedelic rocker Umut Adan, and the Roma-influenced Hungarian group Söndörgő.