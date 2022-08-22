Global Drums and Italy, Eliza Carthy, Vesuvius Day, Dance Time and North Africa

Monday, August 22

A visit to Italy, this time in the Global Village, for some of the many artists and bands exploring, and sometimes reinventing, the traditional musical forms of that country. We’ll hear selections from Riccardo Tesi & Banditaliana, Cesare Dell'Anna & GirodiBanda, Agricantus, Brigan, BandAdriatica, Newpoli, The Hot Club of San Francisco (doing a Paolo Conte song), and even some Italian reggae from Mellow Mood.

Tuesday, August 23

Global Village marks the birthday of one of the stars of the contemporary English folk scene, Eliza Carthy. We'll hear music from her own albums along with releases she did with father Martin Carthy and mother Norma Waterson. We'll also hear a classic from Ali Farka Touré with Ry Cooder, and the latest releases from Divanhana, Sowal Diabi, Besarabia, and Catrin Finch with Seckou Keita.

Wednesday, August 24

It's an eruption of music for Vesuvius Day, this time in the Global Village – marking the date in the year 79 C.E. when Mount Vesuvius exploded and destroyed Pompeii. There's (imagined) music from ancient Rome, neo-folk bands from Italy, and some thematic songs from other places to mark the occasion. Among the artists featured are Riccardo Tesi, Stefan Grossman with John Renbourn, Susana Baca, The B-52s, and the Virunga Volcano Samba Mapangala.

Thursday, August 25

This time, a little break from the day's cares with a Global Village Dance Party. We'll hear toe-tapping sounds from Sugar Pie DeSanto with Etta James, The Skatalites, Tito Puente, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Nation Beat, Brave Combo's Group Dance Epidemic, and more. So clear the floor, put on your dancing shoes, and join us for some non-stop fun this time in the Global Village.

Friday, August 26

Global Village highlights music from the Middle East and North Africa, including selections from NEA Heritage Fellow Rahim AlHaj, Rai modernizer Sofiane Saidi, Moroccan rockers Gabacho Maroc, a classic reissue from Nubian star Ali Hassan Kuban, oud master Rabih Abou-Khalil, Golan Heights brothers TootArd, and Palestinian brothers Le Trio Joubran.