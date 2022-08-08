Global Drums and John Renbourn, South Africa Women's Day, World Lion Day, Mandolins and Tabla Time

Monday, August 8

Global Village marks the birthday of English folk guitar great John Renbourn with solo and group music he did under his own name, with Pentangle, and with his bandmate, Bert Jansch.

Tuesday, August 9

Global Village marks South Africa's National Women's Day. Now a public holiday in that country, it commemorates the anniversary of an event that took place on August 9, 1956, when 20,000 women of all races took to the streets to protest the country's past laws. Global Village highlights music from several female South African performers, including Miriam Makeba, Busi Mhlongo, the Mahotella Queens, the Afrika Mamas, and Brenda Fassie.

Wednesday, August 10

Global Village marks World Lion Day, an effort to support conservation and other efforts to help the world's dwindling wild lion population, with a show devoted to lion songs from around the world. We'll hear selections from reggae greats, including:



Burning Spear and Bob Marley & the Wailers

Taiko drum group Kodō

South African artists Miriam Makeba

The 'Lion of Soweto' Mahlathini with the Mahotella Queens

Solomon Linda's '30s song that became an international hit

Thursday, August 11

Global Village highlights some global mandolins this time, including klezmer master Andy Statman, Brazilian artist Hamilton de Holanda, the Flemish group Mandolin Man, and a suite for mandolin from Japanese composer Akira Yanagisawa.

Friday, August 12

In conjunction with the August Global Drums feature, it's "Tabla Time" in the Global Village. We'll hear the legendary Alla Rakha with Ravi Shankar, Trilok Gurtu, Tanmoy Bose with The Taal Tantra Experience, the Toronto Tabla Ensemble, and the first album in 15 years from Mickey Hart's Planet Drum with Zakir Hussain, Giovanni Hidalgo, and Sikiru Adepoju. And there's new music this time from Sonny Singh, Al Jawala, the Mihály Borbély Polygon, and DLU.

