Global Drums + Benin, Niger & New World Releases

Monday, August 1

Global Village marks Benin's Independence Day with a program devoted to music from that West African nation. We'll hear one of its most famous singers, Angélique Kidjo, along with jazz guitarist Lionel Loueke, the big band Afrobeat of the Gangbé Brass Band, the reunited legendary Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou, and rarities from artists who helped shape the sound of contemporary urban music in Benin.

Tuesday, August 2

As part of our August Global Drums and Drummers feature, Global Village marks the birthday today of adventurous and eclectic Brazilian percussionist Naná Vasconcelos. We'll hear him with Pat Metheny, the Gipsy Kings, Trio da Paz, and as part of the Codona lineup with Colin Walcott and Don Cherry. And there's new music this time from Diego Figueiredo, Dendê & Band, Baba Sissoko, The Bongo Hop, and the Dettmar Quartet.

Wednesday, August 3

Global Village marks Independence Day in Niger. We'll hear music from contemporary bands and artists from that nation, including the popular Tal National and the duo of Saadou Bori and Moussa Poussy, and several Tuareg groups with members from Niger, including Etran Finatawa, Toumast, and Bombino.

Thursday, August 4

In conjunction with the August Global Drums feature, Global Village gives the drummers with music from a variety of international drummers – including Nigerian percussionist Babatunde Olatunji from his groundbreaking 1959 album, Drums of Passion, the "Dancing Drums" of Ananda Shankar, and Japanese taiko drum group Kodo with Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart.

Friday, August 5

It's New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time: