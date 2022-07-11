Islands and Naadam, Säo Tomé, Bastille Day and Mali’s Female Singers

Monday, July 11

After two years of cancellations due to covid, Mongolia’s renowned Naadam Festival returns and begins today. Global Village celebrates the centuries-old Mongolian event, a major national holiday and competition held over several days each year in July, with a program that explores traditional singing and instruments of Mongolia along with contemporary bands that fuse those traditions with a wide array of influences, from symphony orchestras to classic rock. Among the artists featured are Anda Union, Egschiglen, Hangaai, and music from a groundbreaking compilation of throat singing, An Anthology of Mongolian Khöömii.

Tuesday, July 12

In conjunction with the July Island feature, Global Village marks Independence Day of Säo Tomé and Príncipe. We’ll also hear an Independence Day song from Trinidad, a classic from African saxophone giant Manu Dibango, and the latest releases from Malagsy-Canadian musician Donné Roberts, Brazilian singer Mirla Riomar, Afro-Colombian group Rebolú, and Angolan legend Bonga.

Wednesday, July 13

In conjunction with the July feature, Global Village goes island-hopping this time. We’ll make several stops in the Caribbean, along with visits to the Canary Islands, Madagascar, Hawaii, Japan and more. Among the artists included are steel drum player Andy Narell, the new Havana Meets Kingston project, the Haitian-Dominican collective AZUEI, and Canary Island timple player (and featured artist on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing later this month) German Lopez.

Thursday, July 14

Global Village celebrates Bastille Day with a show devoted to music from France. Along with traditional music and musette, the show highlights French world music groups and artists from different corners of the world, often former French colonies, who now call France home. Among the performers featured – Lo’Jo, Paris Combo, Kanda Bongo Man, Manu Dibango, Bibi Tanga, and Maurice El Medioni.

Friday, July 15

This time, Global Village devotes a show to female singers of Mali. The country is distinct and somewhat unusual for the prominent role of female singers. We’ll hear some of the legends – including Oumou Sangaré, Coumba Sidibe and Kandia Kouyate, along with such raising stars as Rokia Traoré and Fatoumata Diawara; plus Trio da Kali, featuring the powerful voice of Hawa Kassé Mady Diabaté, and the collaborative project, Les Amazones d’Afrique, that features several rising stars among female Malian singers.