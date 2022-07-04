Islands, Fourth of July, Cape Verde, Franco, Zawinul and Cuban Pianists

Monday, July 4

Global Village celebrates the 4th of July with a rich array of music from artists from around the world who now call America home, from American artists inspired by world sounds, and by some of the many great regional and ethnic music of this country. Among the artists featured are three NEA Heritage fellows - new-klezmer pioneer Andy Statman, U.S.-based Iraqi oud player Rahim AlHaj and Hawaiian slack key guitarist Ledward Kaapana.

Tuesday, July 5

In conjunction with our July Islands feature, Global Village celebrates Cape Verde Independence Day. We’ll hear music from the legendary Cesária Évora, Bau, Teófilo Chantre and protégé Fantcha, Elida Almeida, Bana - the ‘King of Morna,’ and the Space Echo compilation that captured the developing modern sounds of the ’70s and ’80s Cape Verde.

Wednesday, July 6

Global Village marks the birthday of one of the giants of Congolese music – guitarist, songwriter, and band leader Franco, who helped shape the sound of Congolese Rumba in a career that spanned four decades and hundreds of recordings. There’s also new music tonight from Colombia guitarist Juan Carlos Quintero, São Tomé & Príncipe band Africa Negra, and topflight salsa band the Spanish Harlem Orchestra.

Thursday, July 7

Global Village showcases the world music side of the music of jazz fusion keyboardist Joe Zawinul on what would have been his 90th birthday. We’ll hear compositions he wrote and performed with Weather Report and as the leader of several of his own groups. We’ll also hear the latest from Ibibio Sound Machine, Avataar, and Dawda Jobarteh.

Friday, July 8

In conjunction with the July Islands feature, Global Village heads to the music-rich island of Cuba for a program devoted to Cuban pianists. We’ll hear contemporary masters and rising stars, including father and son greats Bebo and Chucho Valdés, the Buena Vista Social Club’s Rubén González, Canadian-based artist Hilario Durán, and next-generation artists Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Harold López-Nussa.