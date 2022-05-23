Music of Spain and Brazilian Mandolin, Dylan, Africa Day, Africa Live and Dee Dee Bridgewater

Monday, May 23

Global Village highlights Brazilian mandolin music and musicians this time, including Danilo Brito, Mike Marshall with Choro Famoso, Aquarela, and Hamilton de Holanda. We’ll also hear Brazilian releases from drummer Vanderlei Pereira, and vocalist Denise Krammer.

Tuesday, May 24

Global Village celebrates the birthday of Bob Dylan in a show devoted to world music artists doing Dylan songs and world music-influenced versions of his work. Among the artists featured are Cuba’s Vocal Sampling, the art-folk Quercus trio (June Tabor, Huw Warren & Iain Bellamy), the all-star Hudson group of Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski and John Scofield, South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Robert Plant, Toots Hibbert, and more.

Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Dylan’s birthday tonight.

Wednesday, May 25

On this date in 1963, the independent nations of Africa formed the Organization of African Unity. This event has since been celebrated across Africa and around the world as Africa Day and is a public holiday in several African countries. Global Village marks the occasion in this special edition of the show featuring Zimbabwe’s Thomas Mapfumo, Zambia’s Brian Chilala, Guinea’s Balla et ses Balladins, Ghana’s Ebo Taylor and C.K. Mann, and from Mali, Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba.

Thursday, May 26

This time in the Global Village it’s Africa Live – a program devoted to live performances from a number of legendary African performers, including Fela, Angelique Kidjo, Hugh Masekela, Thomas Mapfumo, Johnny Clegg and more.

Friday, May 27

Global Village highlights some world jazz sounds to mark birthdays of singer Dee Dee Bridgewater, Brazil-inspired saxophonist Bud Shank, and Cuban pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba. Plus more music from Spain for the May feature and new music from Mirla Riomar’s Afrobrasileira album, and Griot Jazz from Baba Sissoko.