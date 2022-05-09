Music of Spain + Sly Dunbar, Twilight Zone Day, Steve Winwood & Friday the 13th

Monday, May 9

In conjunction with the May Spain feature, Global Village highlights music from acclaimed Basque accordionist Kepa Junkera. We’ll hear music from across his career and from some of his many collaborations, including with the remarkable Galician singer Davide Salvado (featured in this month’s Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival). We’ll also hear new music from Québécois band Le Vent du Nord, Scottish group Mànran, next-generation desert blues band Imarhan, and world jazz fusion outfit Giuseppe Paradiso & Meridian 71.

Tuesday, May 10

Global Village marks the birthdays of Sly Dunbar (reggae legend and half of the great ‘Riddim Twins’ with Robbie Shakespeare) and Haitian guitarist and bandleader Coupé Cloué. We continue the May Spain feature with some ‘60s garage band sounds from that country. And we’ll hear the latest from contemporary Peruvian chicha group Bareto, Cypriot band Monsieur Doumani, and the Essiebons Special compilation of non-stop ‘70s Ghanaian highlife.

Wednesday, May 11

Though it almost seems redundant in these topsy-turvy times, Global Village forges ahead with its annual Twilight Zone Day celebration featuring music inspired by the famed sci-fi TV show or capturing its trademark eerie vibe. Among the highlights is a song from Lorraine Feather inspired by the first episode of the program, re-workings of the show’s theme song by The Manhattan Transfer and the B-52's, and some general weirdness from Les Baxter, TriBeCaStan, Madness, Raymond Scott and more.

Thursday, May 12

Global Village marks the birthday of keyboardist, singer and songwriter Steve Winwood. We’ll hear the music he did under his own name, with Traffic, and as a guest with Marianne Faithfull, John Martyn, Sandy Denny, Toots & the Maytals, and more.

Friday, May 13

Global Village scoffs at bad luck this Friday the 13th, with some good music. We’ll drive away evil spirits and conjure up some good vibes with the help of Dee Dee Bridgewater, Outback, Joan Armatrading, Lila Downs, Ozomatli, Sly & Robbie, the Mambo Zombies and more.

