Spain/Non-Flamenco + North Africa, Finland, Cinco De Mayo & New Releases

Monday, May 2

Global Village kicks off the week with a visit to North Africa. We'll hear contemporary sounds from Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, and Sudan. Among the artists featured are the critically acclaimed Tunisian oud player Anouar Brahem, the contemporary Moroccan Nayda rock group Bab L' Bluz, Egyptian producer Baligh Hamdi and a new album from Algerian mandole player Anouar Kaddour Cherif.

Tuesday, May 3

Global Village has some cool Nordic sounds with music from Finland this time. We'll hear traditional and contemporary folk, jazz and rock-influenced music, Finnish Tango, etc. We'll hear from such influential groups and artists as the acclaimed band Värttinä, kantele master and key figure in the Finnish folk revival Martti Pokela, accordion master Kimmo Pohjonen with Kronos Quartet, electro-bagpipe group Pare, the all-harmonica lineup of Sväng, nordgrass fiddle band Frigg and more.

Wednesday, May 4

In conjunction with the May Spain feature, Global Village heads to Galicia in northwestern Spain, where Celtic influences have significantly shaped its music. We'll hear selections from pipers Carlos Núñez Muñoz, Cristina Pato and Susana Seivane, pioneering traditional group Milladoiro, the distinctive sound of Cuarteto Caramuxo, and singer Davide Salvado (who will be featured in the next Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival later this month).

Thursday, May 5

Global Village celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a wide array of styles and sounds from musicians and bands from Mexico and of Mexican heritage – including Esquivel, Lila Downs, Santana, Los Lobos, Mexican Dubwiser, the Mexican Institute of Sound, Linda Ronstadt and more.

Friday, May 6

It's New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums each month. Among the highlights this time: