Mongo-Patato-Candido + Zimbabwe, Ukraine, Chinese Language Day, Asian Pop & Earth Day

Monday, April 18

Global Village marks Independence Day of Zimbabwe with music from a number of artists from that country.

Legendary Thomas Mapfumo, whose chimurenga music was an integral part of the independence movement

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Oliver Mtukudzi

Traditional mbira player Ephat Mujuru

One of the first major female artists to play mbira, Stella Chiweshe

Popular dance bands, the BBoys, and the Four Brothers

Tuesday, April 19

Global Village highlights some music from Ukraine this time. We’ll hear the Ukrainian-Polish group DAGADANA, Canadian-Ukrainian pianist John Stetch, U.S.-based Eastern European group Harmonia, and U.K. punk-folk band The Ukrainians. We’ll also hear new music from Algerian artists Abdelli and Anouar Kaddour Cherif, Denver’s Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion, and Nordic folk party band Marvara, and also from Eliades Ochoa of Cuarteto Patria and Buena Vista Social Club fame (and featured along with Cuban pianist Harold López-Nussa in this month’s Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival later this month).

Wednesday, April 20

Global Village marks Chinese Language Day, designated to celebrate the language and culture of one of the six official languages of the United Nations. Global Village celebrates by exploring some of the musical languages of China - traditional, contemporary, and cross-cultural collaborations. We’ll hear selections from the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York, the Shanghai Quartet, Guo Gan with musicians from Turkey, rock drummer Zhao Muyang, Manhu, and pipa player Gao Hong with Syrian oudist Issam Rafea.

Thursday, April 21

Some fun sounds this time in the Global Village as we highlight ‘60s and ‘70s pop and rock from Asia. We’ll hear distinctive sounds that combine traditional music with British Invasion, surf rock, and other era sounds from Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and Japan.

Friday, April 22

Global Village marks Earth Day with topical songs from Tom Lehrer, Jimmy Cliff, Marvin Gaye, Chicago Afrobeat Project and more. Plus, birthday salutes to Latin boogaloo star Joe Cuba and Hawaiian guitar great Gabby Pahinui.