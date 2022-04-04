Mongo-Patato-Cándido, Hugh Masekela, Mali Guitars, Ravi Shankar & Roma Day

Monday, April 4

Global Village marks the birthdays of South African legend Hugh Masekela and UK English folk-rock bassist Danny Thompson (with Pentangle and John Martyn). We’ll also hear April featured artist Mongo Santamaría; new releases from Bareto, Batila, and Molo Sayat; and a blast from the past from Olatunji.

Tuesday, April 5

Global Village devotes the show this time to Malian guitarists. We’ll hear Djelimady Tounkara, a member of the influential Super Rail Band and widely regarded as one of the country’s and one of the continent’s finest guitarists; the acclaimed and eclectic Boubacar Traoré; the legendary Ali Farka Toure; Samba Touré who worked in Ali’s band; and rising guitar stars Oumar Konaté and Sidi Touré.

Wednesday, April 6

This month’s Global Village features three master Cuban musicians who came to the US in the ’50s and ’60s and had a major impact on mambo, Latin jazz and Latin soul – Mongo Santamaría, Carlos “Patato” Valdes and Cándido Camero. We’ll hear all three in this edition of the show. We’ll also hear music from Eliades Ochoa with Cuarteto Patria and Manu Dibango (Ochoa and Harold López-Nussa will be featured in the April Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival concert at the end of the month) and new releases from Spain’s Cuarteto Caramuxo and Cuba’s Orquesta Akokán.

Thursday, April 7

A special show this time in the Global Village as we celebrate the birthday of Ravi Shankar. We’ll hear the master sitarist with Yehudi Menuhin and George Harrison, his compositions performed by daughter Anoushka Shankar and violinist Daniel Hope, music from his nephew Ananda Shankar and more.

Friday, April 8

Global Village marks International Romani Day with a program devoted to a wide array of Roma artists, including the Gipsy Kings, the ‘King of the Gypsy Violinists’ Roby Lakatos, the ‘Queen of the Gypsies’ Esma Redžepova, some great brass bands – Fanfare Ciocărlia, the Boban and Marko Marković Orkestar, and the Kočani Orkestar - and more.