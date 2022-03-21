Brazil’s Class of ’42, Tim Maia & Nowruz, Global Harps, Colombian Accordion & Greek Independence

Monday, March 21

Global Village marks the International Day of Nowruz. Honored in a UN Resolution, the date was chosen to mark the celebration of Persian New Year and the arrival of spring. It has been celebrated for several thousand years and across countries spanning Central Asia, the Balkans, and the Middle East. The show highlights music from a number of countries that celebrate Nowruz as a national holiday and includes both traditional and contemporary music, even some ‘70s rock-inspired releases.

Tuesday, March 22

This time in the Global Village, a show devoted to a wide array of global harps. We’ll hear Welsh harpist Catrin Finch with kora player Seckou Keita, The Chieftains Celtic Harp/Edward Bunting tribute, ancient Chinese harp revived in the Pan Jing & Ensemble, Colombian harpist Edmar Castañeda with Japanese pianist Hiromi, Galician harpist Rodrigo Romani, Venezuelan group De Norte a Sur, and Chicago-based Mexican folkloric ensemble Sones de Mexico.

Wednesday, March 23

In conjunction with the March Class of ’42 feature, Global Village devotes the show to Tim Maia and Brazilian soul. Maia (one of the ‘42 class) was a pioneer in bringing the influence of American soul into Brazilian music. We’ll hear some of his classic tracks along with contemporaries and current artists and bands who continue to explore the connections between the two sounds - including Maia’s boyhood friend and major star Jorge Ben Jor, the legendary Caetano Veloso, and funk and Afrobeat inspired modern band, Bixiga 70.

Thursday, March 24

This time in the Global Village, we highlight the Colombian accordion, including music from vallenato great Lisandro Meza, cumbia and vallenato accordionist Beto Jamaica, and a compilation featuring music from Colombia’s famed Discos Fuentes label. We’ll also hear from Minnesota Afrobeat band Black Market Brass, L.A. folkloric group Cuñao, Cameroon legend Manu Dibango, roots master Ry Cooder with Cuban guitar great Manuel Galbán, and even a little surf guitar (!) from the Sentinals.

Friday, March 25

Global Village celebrates Greek Independence Day with a program devoted to Greek music, both traditional and contemporary. We’ll hear the ‘Bob Dylan’ of Greece, George Dalaras; one of the country’s most famous composers, Manos Hadjidakis; popular singers Melina Kana, Glykeria, and Theodosia; Greek jazz bassist Giorgos Ventouris; and from Cypress (which also celebrates the holiday) Monsieur Doumani.

