Brazil’s Class of ’42 + Baxter Exotica, Ides, Father & Son Zydeco, St. Paddy & Bill Frisell

Monday, March 14

It’s a “faux world” this time in the Global Village as we mark the birthday of exotica pioneer Les Baxter with some of his imagined sound portraits of far-flung places. We also continue the March feature of Brazil’s Class of ’42 with music from Gilberto Gil, Milton Nascimento (with the marvelous invented-instruments group Uakti) and a tribute to Nascimento on a new album from Diana HP. Speaking of new releases, we’ve got the latest this time from Riccardo Tesi, Juan Carlos Quintero, and Khoomei Beat. And we’ll hear mandolin master Mike Marshall with Choro Famoso – featured on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show later this month.

Tuesday, March 15

Shakespeare taught us to beware the Ides of March, but for Global Village, it’s a safe excuse to explore music from Italy – including a project that reimagined the music of Ancient Rome, leading traditional and neo-traditional groups like Officina Zoè, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, and Banda Ionica, and the great Italian neo-folk accordionist, Riccardo Tesi, both with his Banditaliana group and as part of a world accordion group, Samurai Accordion.

Wednesday, March 16

This time, Global Village highlights some father and son zydeco with music from Clifton and C.J. Chenier and Rockin’ and Dwayne Dopsie. Our journeys will also take us to Africa for music from Guinea’s Mory Kanté, Senegal’s Orchestra Baobab, and Mali’s Bamba Wassoulou Groove. There’s also Colombian cumbia and vallenato from Beto Jamaica, Scandinavian Latin sounds from Liga Latina, and German samba with singer and songwriter Denise Krammer.

Thursday, March 17

Global Village celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a wide array of Irish sounds, traditional to contemporary, classic and more recent recordings. Among the artists featured: Lúnasa, Kila, The Chieftains, Afro Celt Sound System, Sharon Shannon, and Altan.

Friday, March 18

Global Village continues the March feature celebrating Brazil’s Class of ’42, major artists all born in 1942 who became key figures in the music of that nation. This time we’ll hear Flora Purim on the debut Return to Forever album, and a classic Milton Nascimento song on a new album from Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves celebrating Brazil’s MPB music movement that included several Class of ’42 members. We also mark birthdays of steel drum player Andy Narell and guitarist Bill Frisell, and we take a small detour to South Africa to hear Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, and The Soul Brothers.