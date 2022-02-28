GV @ Savannah, Brazil Class of ’42, Mardi Gras, Nordic Accordions, Hollie Cook & New Releases

Monday, February 28

The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, part of our award-winning monthly concert series (First Place in the 2020 Kansas Association of Broadcasters Annual Awards in the Special Program category) showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

Throughout February, Global Village has been featuring brass sounds, and for this special Savannah show, we'll hear trumpeter Etienne Charles with a specially commissioned work, Gullah Roots. The Trinidadian musician, composer, and educator created a suite of music that explores Gullah music and its connections to Caribbean music and American jazz.

Tuesday, March 1

It's carnival time in the Global Village! To celebrate Fat Tuesday, Global Village heads to several carnival hot spots, including Brazil (our feature for March) for some samba, Trinidad for calypso and steel drum music, and the Crescent City for the Mardi Gras Indian group The Wild Tchoupitoulas, and such New Orleans favorites as Professor Longhair, The Hawketts, and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Wednesday, March 2

Global Village highlights music from Hollie Cook, daughter of a Sex Pistols drummer and Boy George backup singer, former member of punk band the Slits, and creator of her own distinctive reggae-influenced 'tropical pop' sound. We'll hear music from her debut release to the latest project in the show. We'll also hear the latest from D.C.-based reggae artist Christos DC, Senegal's Nuru Kane, the Afro-Ethio-fusion band Black Flower, and Haitian-Dominican collective Azueï. And as we continue the March feature – Brazil's Class of '42 – we'll hear from legendary artist Gilberto Gil.

Thursday, March 3

This time, Global Village highlights Nordic Accordion, including music from Maria Kalaniemi, Markku Lepistö, and Teija Niku. We'll also head to the Balkans for Esma's Next Generation Band and Oratniza.

Friday, March 4

It's New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

