Presidents Day, Dubulah, Global Folk, N. American Brass & George Harrison

Monday, February 21

Global Village celebrates Presidents’ Day with music from artists who ran for or won the office of president – including Dizzy Gillespie, Fela, Rubén Blades, and Michel Martelly – plus Les Ambassadeurs (because every president has some), and Brenda Fassie’s tribute to South African President, Nelson Mandela.

Tuesday, February 22

Global Village remembers Nick Page (aka Dubulah), the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and bandleader who passed away last year. We’ll hear music from groups he cofounded (Transglobal Underground, Dub Colossus) and worked with (Temple of Sound, Samuel Yirga, Syriana) in this special edition of the show.

Wednesday, February 23

Global Village hosts a little folk fest this time, with traditional, contemporary, and folk fusion sounds. We’ll hear music from guitar hero and English folk-rock pioneer Richard Thompson, the eclectic Afro Celt Sound System, the U.K.’s Rheingans Sisters, Estbel from Estonia, Canadian singer-songwriter Jon Brooks, the Quebecois group Genticorum, Scotland’s Talisk, and acclaimed Cajun band BeauSoleil.

Thursday, February 24

In conjunction with the February Global Brass Bands feature, Global Village devotes this show to contemporary brass bands of North America. Of course, the Crescent City is represented with music from the pioneering Dirty Dozen Brass Band and later groups like the Rebirth Brass Band. We’ll also hear other bands from across the U.S. – among them, the Funky Butt Brass Band, Black Masala, the Raya Brass Band, and in a jazzier vein, trombonist Ray Anderson’s Pocket Brass Band. We also head to Mexico for Los Rurales and Canada for a new album from the Heavyweights Brass Band.

Friday, February 25

Global Village remembers George Harrison on his birthday with the music he did with The Beatles, on solo albums, and as a guest artist with Ravi Shankar - plus covers of his songs from BeatleJazz, Soulive, the Easy Star All-Stars, the Skatalites, Larry Coryell and more.