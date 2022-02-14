Valentine’s Day, Global Brass, Golden Indian Voices, Istanbul Ensemble & Gambian Independence

Monday, February 14

It’s hearts and flowers this time in the Global Village, celebrating Valentine’s Day with love songs from around the world. We’ll hear music from Bob Marley & the Wailers, Cuba’s Los Zafiros, South Africa’s Mahotella Queens, Brazil’s Astrud Gilberto, and more.

Tuesday, February 15

The Istanbul Oriental Ensemble, a group that explored the legacy of Turkish Roma music, takes center stage this time in the Global Village. We also continue our February Global Brass Band feature with music from Frank London’s Klezmer Brass Allstars. And there’s new music from the Mediterranean band Molo Sayat and innovative Egyptian producer Baligh Hamdi.

Wednesday, February 16

This time in the Global Village, we switch from the tuba (our February feature) for some accordion and bandoneon as we focus on tango and other sounds from Argentina. Among the highlights is music from new tango creator Astor Piazzolla, German band Quadro Nuevo, accordionists Riccardo Tesi and Chango Spasiuk, and (with a related instrument), the Finnish all-harmonica band Sväng.

Thursday, February 17

Global Village showcases some of the golden voices of Bollywood cinema – the famous “playback singers” who actually sang the songs in Indian films. In particular, we pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, “the Nightingale of India,” who sang tens of thousands of songs for thousands of Bollywood films. She passed away earlier this month at the age of 92. We’ll also hear from her equally accomplished sister, Asha Bhosle (including from an album she did with Kronos Quartet), sample some famous songs of composer R.D. Burman, and showcase several other greats who lent their voices to Bollywood songs.

Friday, February 18

Global Village celebrates Gambian Independence Day with rarely heard music and musicians from that small West African country. Highlights include popular early post-Independence bands like the Super Eagles, the acclaimed pioneer ‘roots’ band Ifang Bondi, U.S. based Gambian kora player Foday Musa Suso (with the groundbreaking Mandingo Griot Society band), and Juldeh Camara with Justin Adams.