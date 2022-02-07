Global Brass Bands, Indo-Jazz Fusion, Global Piano, Antonio Adolfo & Global Soul

Monday, February 7

Global Village highlights Indian Jazz Fusion in this visit, including the pioneering work of Joe Harriott & John Mayer, the most recent release from John McLaughlin, folk-jazz fusion from Yorkston/Thorne/Khan, Jeff Coffin (of the Dave Matthews Band) and his Dream Shanti project, Indian slide guitarist Debashish Bhattacharya, and Indo-Rock pioneer (and nephew of Ravi Shankar) Ananda Shankar.

Tuesday, February 8

In conjunction with the February feature, Global Village devotes the show this time to brass bands from around the world. We travel to several continents and explore a number of different styles, including Balkan brass bands Fanfare Ciocărlia and the Boban and Marko Marković Orkestar, Japan’s Black Bottom Brass Band, India’s Bollywood Brass Band, Mexico’s Los Rurales, Benin’s Gangbé Brass Band, the Crescent City’s Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more.

Wednesday, February 9

Global Village highlights global pianists this time – including NEA Jazz Master and South African great Abdullah Ibrahim, Cuba’s Chucho Valdés and Cuban-born, Canadian-based Hilario Durán, new tango player Pablo Ziegler, and the Crescent City’s Professor Longhair and Henry Butler.

Thursday, February 10

Global Village marks the birthday of Brazilian pianist, composer, and arranger Antonio Adolfo. We’ll hear more brass band sounds for the February feature, this time from the acclaimed Roma Romanian band Fanfare Ciocărlia. There’s new music from Justin Adams & Mauro Durante (bringing together the trance traditions of African desert blues and Italian tarantella) and Portuguese flute player and composer Rão Kyao with a musical tribute to Gandhi. And there’s music from Caribbean trumpeter Etienne Charles, featured on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, airing later this month.

Friday, February 11

This time it’s global soul and funk in the Global Village.” Reggae Got Soul” with Toots & the Maytals, Third World, the Beat, and Corey Harris. We’ll also hear West African soul and funk from the Ivory Coast Soul 2 compilation, William Onyeabor, and Vaudou Game. There’s Latin soul from the Hip Spanic Allstars and Willie Bobo. And we include some cool Crescent City soul from Dr. John and Cubanismo in New Orleans.