Best of 2021 + The Chieftains, Jobim, Australia, Global Guitars & Award Winners

Monday, January 24

Throughout January, Global Village has been looking back at the past year in music. This time we pay tribute to Paddy Moloney, founder of the pioneering Irish group, The Chieftains, who passed away in 2021. We’ll hear both classic traditional music and some of the band’s adventurous later projects that brought in a variety of special guests and musical influences.

We’ll also hear 2021 releases from the Transorient Orchestra, Jaffa Road, Los Tangueros del Oeste, and a classic track from flamenco great Paco de Lucía with Chick Corea (who also passed away last year) and flamenco saxophonist Jorge Pardo (featured in the next Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival airing next week).

Tuesday, January 25

Global Village marks the birthday of pianist, composer, and bossa nova pioneer Antônio Carlos Jobim with performances from the legendary Brazilian artist and covers of some of his many classics from Stan Getz, Charlie Byrd, Sting, Quarteto Jobim Morelenbaum, the Grammy-winning Jobim Orchestra, classical guitarist Berta Rojas, and John Pizzarelli’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of a classic album from Frank Sinatra with Jobim.

Wednesday, January 26

Global Village celebrates Australia Day with music from a wide array of artists from Down Under, including rock bands Mental as Anything, Midnight Oil, and Coloured Stone; indigenous artists Archie Roach and Gurrumul; some didgeridoo sounds from the bands Outback and Baraka Moon; and some Melbourne Latin from Quarter Street and San Lazaro.

Thursday, January 27

Global Village highlights more global guitars – including music from Bert Jansch, one of Africa’s finest guitarists - Djelimady Tounkara, German-born African-inspired guitarist Leni Stern, Swedish flamenco guitarist Robi Svard, and Cuban guitarist and Buena Vista member Manuel Galbán.

Friday, January 28

In conjunction with the January feature looking back at the past year in world music, Global Village devotes this edition of the show to 2021 award winners and nominees. We’ll hear Latin Grammy winners, Grammy nominees, ROOTS favorites, Songlines Music Awards winners, Canadian Folk Music Awards nominees, and more. Among the artists featured are Made Kuti, Angélique Kidjo, Ayom, Bab L’ Bluz, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, and Liraz.