Best of 2021, King Day, Dolly Parton, Esquivel & Cuba Then and Now

Monday, January 17

Global Village celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with songs dedicated to him, music inspired by the Civil Rights Movement, and pieces that reflect human rights themes as performed by artists from around the globe, including Mavis Staples, the Soweto Gospel Choir, Toots & the Maytals, Stevie Wonder, the Neville Brothers, and more.

Tuesday, January 18

This time in the Global Village we’ll highlight several mizik rasin or roots music bands of Haiti, neo-folk from Cypriot group Trio Tekke, a Discos Fuentes classic from Colombia, the Sega sound of the Indian Ocean, contemporary Senegalese music of Ibrahima Cissokho, and blasts from the past from Latin rock pioneers Malo, boogaloo star Bobby Valentin, and new-flamenco group Pata Negra.

Wednesday, January 19

Global Village marks birthdays of Robert Palmer (with some reggae and some music he did with the Meters) and Dolly Parton (with Ladysmith Black Mambazo) and continues the January feature looking back at the past year in world music with 2021 releases from a women in afrobeat compilation, Spanish afrobeat band Ogun Afrobeat, a previously unreleased Bob Marley concert, and the rollicking Balkan brass of Fanfare Ciocarlia.

Thursday, January 20

It’s the birthday today of quirky composer, band leader, pianist, and adventurous stereophile Esquivel and Global Village celebrates with several of his sonic gems and salutes to him from Kronos Quartet and Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica. Our January look back at the past year in world music continues this time with selections from Cuba’s Orquesta Akokan and Timba MM, France’s Cumbia Chicharra, the Haitian-Dominican collective Azuei, Cypriot avant-folk artist Antonis Antoniou, and cellist Matthieu Saglio and his world chamber quartet and guests in concert.

Friday, January 21

Global Villages devotes the show this time to some of the roots and branches of Cuban music. We’ll hear veterans Bebo Valdes and Cachao; the groundbreaking group Irakere and former member Paquito D’Rivera; master guitarists Eliades Ochoa (of Buena Vista Social Club and Cuarteto Patria)© and Alejandro Almenares; and extending our journey further out, Habana meets New Orleans with the Jambalaya Brass Band, the Cuban influence in Africa with the legendary Congolese rumba band Orchestre Afrisa International, and Latin goes ska with the Brown Rice Family.