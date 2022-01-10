Best Of 2021, Tributes, Sweden, Trojan Reggae & Allen Toussaint

Monday, January 10

In conjunction with the January feature looking back at the past year in world music, we remember musicians who passed away in 2021. We’ll hear music from artists from Africa, Jamaica, the Caribbean and more, including tributes to one of the original Wailers, Bunny Wailer, pioneering Jamaican toaster U-Roy, two members of Senegal’s legendary Orchestra Baobab, a singer from South Africa’s popular Mahotella Queens, Latin music giant Johnny Pacheco, and Latin jazz percussion master Ralph Irizarry.

Tuesday, January 11

Some ‘cool’ sounds this time as Global Village heads to Sweden. We’ll hear traditional and contemporary folk music, along with selections inspired by jazz, world, and reggae influences, and some cross-cultural collaborations. Among the artists featured are Väsen, Garmarna, the Swedish Sax Septet, Reggae Team, Nordic Raga, and some sublime and award-winning music from Ale Möller with Lena Willemark.

Wednesday, January 12

Global Village marks birthdays of cornetist, guitarist, singer and songwriter Olu Dara, and ska pioneer and Skatalites founding member Roland Alphonso. We continue the January Best of 2021 with Grammy-nominated music from Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and Angélique Kidjo and highlight the latest releases from US-based reggae artist Christos DC and Ugandan artist and activist Rachel Magoola.

Thursday, January 13

Global Village highlights classic tracks from the groundbreaking U.K.-based Trojan Records. Including some early Jamaican Blue Beat from Laurel Aitken, the original version of “The Tide is High” from the Paragons, one of the label’s first hits from the Harry J. All Stars, and some pioneering dub tracks as well. Also in-store - music from Fela’s son Femi Kuti, Angelique Kidjo (reimagining the Talking Heads’ Remain in Light album), the Playing for Change project, and the world side of jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette.

Friday, January 14

Global Village pays tribute to one of the giants of Crescent City music, Allen Toussaint, on his birthday. The program highlights music from his rare albums in the ’70s to later projects, including the Grammy-nominated release, The River in Reverse, with Elvis Costello. Plus, New Orleans R&B classics he wrote and produced for Irma Thomas, Ernie K-Doe, Lee Dorsey, and others; covers of his songs from Robert Palmer, The Band, the Pointer Sisters and more.