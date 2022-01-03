Best of 2021, John McLaughlin, National Bird Day, Ebo Taylor & New Releases

Monday, January 3

Global Village kicks off the January feature looking back at the past year in world music with our annual countdown of our top 10 international favorites from 2021. We’ll hear music from Ghana, the Indian Ocean, India, Italy, Denmark, Poland, and more from an impressive array of musicians.

Tuesday, January 4

Global Village marks the birthdays of guitarist John McLaughlin and Mambo King Tito Rodríguez. We’ll also continue the January Best of 2021 in world music feature with selections from Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, flamenco guitarist Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde, Cuban bands Orquesta Akokan and Raúl Gutiérrez & His Cuban Big Band, and L.A. world fusion quartet Opium Moon.

Wednesday, January 5

Global Village celebrates National Bird Day with a show devoted to ‘bird songs’ – in this case, songs about or inspired by our feathered friends from Sinikka Langeland, Stevie Wonder, Karine Polwart, Bob Marley, Leonard Cohen, Youssou N’Dour, Martin Denny, and more.

Thursday, January 6

Global Village celebrates the birthday of English folk singer and songwriter Sandy Denny with music she did both on her own and as part of Fairport Convention. It is also the birthday of Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat pioneer Ebo Taylor. Plus more favorites of the past year – this time from the Balaphonics and remembering Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains, who passed away in 2021.

Friday, January 7

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. We start the new year by catching up with some titles that came out late in 2021 or that are about to be released early this month, including:

