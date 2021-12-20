Holiday Specials Including New Holiday Releases, Winter & World Holiday Sounds

Monday, December 20

Global Village kicks off a week of holiday specials with a program devoted to the world music side of this year’s new holiday releases. We’ll hear selections from new holiday albums from Los Asesinons, Norah Jones, Patricia Vonne, Kat Edmonson, Mick Kolassa and more.

Tuesday, December 21

Global Village marks the first day of winter with a show devoted to songs of the season. Artists featured include Leonard Cohen, Gil Scott-Heron, Boys of the Lough, Bebel Gilberto, ErsatzMusika, Loreena McKennitt, Esquivel and more.

Wednesday, December 22

It’s a Global Village holiday extravaganza, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include some ‘favorite things’ of Grant Green’s, a trenchant holiday original from Pumpkin Head Ted, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones with Tuvan throat singers for an inventive version of a holiday favorite, a gypsy jazz celebration from the Gypsy Hombres, some Caribbean seasonal favorites and a South African reinterpretation of a holiday classic.

Thursday, December 24

Not a silent night, but a quiet one as Global Village celebrates the holiday season with some traditional, folk, and generally more gentle seasonal songs from around the globe - including some holiday Hawaiian slack key and flamenco guitar, along with performances from the Westminster Concert Bell Choir, Loreena McKennitt, Anúna, Chaise Lounge, Boys of the Lough, and the Modern Mandolin Quartet.

Friday, December 25

It’s a Global Village holiday extravaganza, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include:

