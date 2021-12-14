Remembering Robbie Shakespeare, Global Folk, Eddie Palmieri, Mariza & Art Neville

Monday, December 13

Global Village remembers Robbie Shakespeare, who passed away last week at the age of 68. The accomplished bassist and producer was also half of the legendary Jamaican ‘Riddim Twins’ with Sly Dunbar. Together, they set the pulse for contemporary reggae, working on scores of recordings and a wide range of artists from reggae giants to pop stars. We’ll hear tracks Robbie did with Sly, along with guest appearances the two made with Grace Jones, Black Uhuru, Burning Spear, Monty Alexander, Barry Reynolds and more in this special tribute edition of the show.

Tuesday, December 14

Global Village explores traditional and contemporary folk sounds from English folk greats John Martyn and Bert Jansch, Scottish band Breabach, Flemish mandolin ensemble MandolinMan, Canada’s Cassie and Maggie, and Ensemble Polaris, pipa player Wu Man with Son de San Diego, Portuguese accordion ensemble Danças Ocultas and more.

Wednesday, December 15

Global Village marks the birthday of Latin jazz giant Eddie Palmieri in a special edition of the show devoted to his music. We’ll hear the pianist, composer and bandleader on classics he did as a leader, working as a special guest with the Fania All-Stars and Conrad Herwig and from a vintage release he did with West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader.

Thursday, December 16

Global Village celebrates the birthday of fado star Mariza with music from her debut album through some of her later, more expansive projects. We’ll also hear new music from Opium Moon, Fanfare Ciocărlia, Ouzo Bazooka, and Ogun Afrobeat, hypnotic Ethiojazz from Gabriella Ghermandi and a Latin jazz salute to Tito Puente from Dave Valentin.

Friday, December 17

Global Village marks the birthdays of drummer Carlton Barrett (of Wailers fame), Brazilian guitarist Carlos Barbosa-Lima, and Art Neville (of the Neville Brothers and the Meters). We’ll also hear a recent Grammy-nominated album from Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, new releases from Egypt’s Baligh Hamdi, Dallas-based Brazilian band Brasuka, Cuba’s Orquesta Akokán, and some holiday cheer Latin jazz style with a new release from Los Asesinos.