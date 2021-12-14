© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Global-Village-Square.jpg
Global Village

Holiday Specials Including New Holiday Releases, Winter & World Holiday Sounds

Published December 14, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST
Global-Village-Square.jpg

Monday, December 20

Global Village kicks off a week of holiday specials with a program devoted to the world music side of this year’s new holiday releases. We’ll hear selections from new holiday albums from Los Asesinons, Norah Jones, Patricia Vonne, Kat Edmonson, Mick Kolassa and more.

Tuesday, December 21

Global Village marks the first day of winter with a show devoted to songs of the season. Artists featured include Leonard Cohen, Gil Scott-Heron, Boys of the Lough, Bebel Gilberto, ErsatzMusika, Loreena McKennitt, Esquivel and more.

Wednesday, December 22

 It’s a Global Village holiday extravaganza, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include some ‘favorite things’ of Grant Green’s, a trenchant holiday original from Pumpkin Head Ted, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones with Tuvan throat singers for an inventive version of a holiday favorite, a gypsy jazz celebration from the Gypsy Hombres, some Caribbean seasonal favorites and a South African reinterpretation of a holiday classic.

Thursday, December 24

 Not a silent night, but a quiet one as Global Village celebrates the holiday season with some traditional, folk, and generally more gentle seasonal songs from around the globe - including some holiday Hawaiian slack key and flamenco guitar, along with performances from the Westminster Concert Bell Choir, Loreena McKennitt, Anúna, Chaise Lounge, Boys of the Lough, and the Modern Mandolin Quartet.

Friday, December 25

It’s a Global Village holiday extravaganza, featuring seasonal favorites done world music style and holiday songs from various corners of the globe. Highlights include:

  • The salsa Christmas classic Asalto Navideño
  • A favorite from Louis Armstrong
  • A tiny Nutcracker from the Modern Mandolin Quartet
  • A holiday favorite done punk-polka style by Brave Combo
  • Songs of the season from the Caribbean and New Orleans

Tags

Global Villagemusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim