Global Saxophones + Remembering Bopol, Soca & Zouk, and Morocco & Garifuna Specials

Monday, November 15

Global Village pays tribute to Congolese guitarist, songwriter and producer Bopol Mansiamina, who passed away earlier this month. A key figure in the soukous scene, Bopol worked with a number of legends (including Tabu Ley Rochereau) and was part of the powerhouse 4 Stars lineup. After moving to the U.S., he also worked with Ricardo Lemvo. We will also hear Bopol’s music from across his career in this special edition of the show.

Tuesday, November 16

Global Village heads to the Caribbean for a program devoted to two popular styles of music from Trinidad and the French Antilles, soca and zouk. We’ll hear soca stars Black Stalin, Calypso Rose, and David Rudder, one of the groups that helped establish zouk, Kassav' and we’ll get to some roots sounds from Martinique and the pioneering international release, Hurricane Zouk, as well.

Wednesday, November 17

Global Village remembers trombonist Roswell Rudd on his birthday with selections from a series of adventurous world music albums he did with musicians from Mali, Puerto Rico, and Mongolia. The November Saxophone Month feature continues with music from Norwegian saxophonist and goat horn player Karl Seglem. And we’ll hear the latest from “Mandefusion” star Maher Cissoko, Tuvan band Khoomei Beat, Bucharest’s Balkan Taksim, and the most recent release in the Zanzibara series highlighting the emergence of modern Taarab music.

Thursday, November 18

Global Village marks Moroccan Independence Day with a program devoted to music from that nation. We’ll hear some of the ’70s artists who ushered in a new contemporary style of music; the meeting of the spiritual Gnawa and jazz in the music of Randy Weston and Don Cherry; eclectic master musicians like Hassan Erraji and Majid Bekkas, and more.

Friday, November 19

Global Village marks Garifuna Settlement Day, a national holiday in Belize to celebrate the Garifuna people and culture. These Indigenous American-African people have long been a threatened culture, and musicians have been at the forefront of the effort to preserve and bring its depth and beauty to wider attention. We’ll hear music from a groundbreaking international release, Paranda, along with key figures like Andy Palacio, Aurelio, The Garifuna Collective and the Garifuna Women’s Project.