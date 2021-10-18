Latin Jazz Month + World Psychedelic, Peter Tosh, Anouar Brahem, Dizzy Gillespie & Jane Bunnett

Monday, October 18

Global Village has some mind-bending sounds, this time in a show devoted to world psychedelic recordings. We’ll hear rock-inspired music from Malaysia, the Czech Republic, Cambodia and Iran, classic and contemporary psychedelic-inspired Peruvian chicha music, and more from the likes of Can, Nguyên Lê, M.A.K.U Soundsystem, Los Wembler’s de Iquitos, Money Chicha, and I Marc 4.

Tuesday, October 19

Global Village marks birthdays of reggae’s Peter Tosh and Frankie Paul and bossa nova lyricist and performer Vinicius de Moraes. We continue the October feature with Brazilian jazz from Antonio Adolfo, Rosa Passos and Brasuka; and new titles from U-Roy and Cumbia Chicharra.

Wednesday, October 20

Global Village remembers Paddy Moloney, accomplished piper and cofounder of the legendary Irish band, The Chieftains, with some classic tracks from the band. We also mark the birthday of acclaimed Tunisian oud player Anouar Brahem. And as we continue the October Latin Jazz feature, we’ll hear music from Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés, one of the artists featured in this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing next week on the show.

Thursday, October 21

In conjunction with the October Latin Jazz feature, Global Village marks the birthday of Latin Jazz pioneer Dizzy Gillespie. It’s also the birthday of the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, and there’s music from two new world compilations, Republic Afrobeat and Club Coco.

Friday, October 22

In conjunction with the October Latin Jazz feature, Global Village offers a birthday special with Canadian soprano saxophone and flute player, composer, Juno Award winner, and recipient of the Order of Canada, Jane Bunnett. In a series of groundbreaking recordings, Bunnett worked with some of the most dynamic musicians in Cuba and explored an often unknown variety of styles across Cuba that range from folkloric to jazz and contemporary styles. We talk with Bunnett as she delves into the history of the music, the artists she found, and the distinctive and inventive music she created with them. The show also features a wide array of selections from her many Cuban projects.