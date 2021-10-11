Latin Jazz Month + Canadian Thanksgiving, Spain Day & Fela

Monday, October 11

Global Village celebrates Canadian Thanksgiving Day with music from a wide array of Canadian artists. We’ll hear traditional, folk, and roots music from Beyond the Pale, Jayme Stone, Vishtèn, Jon Brooks, The Jerry Cans, Harry Manx, and Ten Strings and a Goat Skin, along with a variety of world sounds from Lorraine Klaasen, Danny Michel with The Garifuna Collective, Kobo Town, Roberto Lopez, the Souljazz Orchestra, and Ron Korb.

Tuesday, October 12

Global Village celebrates the National Day of Spain with a program devoted to a variety of Spanish sounds and styles. We’ll hear intricate and evocative regional accordion music, flamenco jazz, Mediterranean-Spanish fusions, and Spanish brass. Among the artists and groups featured are Kepa Junkera, Korrontzi, Chano Domínguez, Carlos Núñez Muñoz, Radio Tarifa, and more.

Wednesday, October 13

Global Village marks birthdays of singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and English folk rock multi-instrumentalist and Fairport Convention member Simon Nicol. We continue the October Latin Jazz feature with Latin soul jazz master Poncho Sanchez. And new titles this time come from West Coast eclectic world group Opium Moon, Balkan Brass band Fanfare Ciocărlia, and a previously unreleased concert from Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Thursday, October 14

In conjunction with the October feature, Global Village devotes the show to a wide array of contemporary Latin jazz styles and artists – including music from Colombian harpist Edmar Castañeda (with harmonica player Grégoire Maret and special guest Béla Fleck), Bay Area Brazilian guitarist Ricardo Peixoto, Canadian saxophonist and flutist Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, guitarist Steve Khan, and pianists Bill O’Connell (with the Afro Caribbean Ensemble) and Oscar Hernandez (with Alma Libre).

Friday, October 15

Global Village marks the birthday of Fela, one of the true giants of African music and the creator of Afrobeat, a style that wedded strong social commentary to equally powerful African music and American funk. The program features classic sounds from Fela, music from his sons Femi and Seun, Tony Allen who was the long-time collaborator and musical director for Fela’s band, the Red Hot + Fela compilation, and American and European bands inspired by the Afrobeat sound.

