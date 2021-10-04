Latin Jazz Month + World Animal Day, Fado, David Hidalgo, Yo-Yo Ma & Pee Wee Ellis

Monday, October 4

Global Village marks World Animal Day, an event that traces its roots back to 1920s Berlin and is dedicated to bringing attention to issues of animal welfare and protection. Global Village marks the occasion with a wide array of animal songs from Adrian Belew, 9Bach, Roaring Lion, Pink Martini, Manu Dibango, Buena Vista Social Club, and more.

Tuesday, October 5

Today is Portugal Republic Day and in honor of the occasion, we devote this show to Portugal’s most famous musical export – fado. The often mournful style has been compared to blues, though like the blues, it can also have a joyous side as well. We’ll hear both Lisbon and Coimbra fado, legends like Amália Rodrigues, and a new generation of both male and female singers who have helped revive fado in Portugal and popularize it around the globe – including Mariza, Cristina Branco, rising star Raquel Tavares, and António Zambujo.

Wednesday, October 6

Global Village marks the birthday of David Hidalgo with a special program devoted to his music. We’ll hear him and songs that he wrote with Los Lobos, and in special guest appearances he made with The Chieftains, Herbie Hancock, Taj Mahal, Los Super Seven, Ozomatli, Eliades Ochoa (from Buena Vista Social Club), and Buckwheat Zydeco.

Thursday, October 7

Global Village marks the birthdays of classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma (with the world music side of his work) and Cuban pianist and composer Alfredo Rodriguez (here with percussionist Pedrito Martinez and from his Quincy Jones produced releases). We’ll also hear the latest from Peruvian guitarist Ciro Hurtado, Mande-fusion artist Maher Cissoko, Bulgarian “Mysterious Voices” Eva Quartet, Nordic-Celtic group Stringflip, and a new compilation of global women-led Afrobeat groups.

Friday, October 8

Global Village pays tribute to saxophonist, composer, and arranger Pee Wee Ellis, who passed away recently. Though best known for his work with James Brown, he was also extensively involved in a variety of world projects – including albums with Mali’s Oumou Sangaré, Habib Koité and Ali Farka Touré, West African star Cheikh Lô, Buena Vista bassist Cachaito, and Latin soul jazz master Poncho Sanchez. We’ll also hear a classic track Ellis wrote with James Brown performed by Mongo Santamaría, and music he did as a leader and with his old bandmates in Brown’s band, Fred Wesley and Maceo Parker, as the J.B. Horns.