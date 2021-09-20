Global Classical Month Inc. Silk Road Project, Brazil, Peace Day & Autumn

Monday, September 20

Global Village heads to Brazil this time for a program devoted to a wide array of styles and artists from that music-rich nation. We’ll hear some classic Jobim, Brazilian guitarist Laurindo Almeida, Brazilian mandolinist Hamilton de Holanda, the “Queen of the Amazon” Dona Onete, modern forro from Forro in the Dark and Sociedade Recreativa, Brazilian afrobeat from Zebrabeat Afro-Amazonia Orquestra, and more.

Tuesday, September 21

Global Village marks International Day of Peace, a day set aside by the United Nations since 1982 in support of world peace. The program highlights topical tunes from a variety of artists from around the world, including Third World, Vieux Farka Touré, Sameer Gupta, The Holmes Brothers, Edwin Starr, and more.

Wednesday, September 22

Global Village welcomes in the first day of fall with songs of the season from a wide array of artists and styles of music. We’ll hear selections from Astor Piazzolla, Bob Dorough, Ralph Towner (with and without the group Oregon), The Zombies, Ahmad Jamal, and more.

Thursday, September 23

In conjunction with the September Global Classical Month feature, Global Village features music from the Silk Road Ensemble which has brought together musicians from across Asia, the Middle East and Europe and combines a variety of musical styles around the world and western classical music. We’ll hear a popular song, a traditional Chinese piece, and a composition featuring Persian music master Kayhan Kalhor, the featured artist in the September edition of Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival. We’ll also hear a new reggae-flavored release from multi-instrumentalist Curt Ramm, contemporary Balkan sounds from Bucharest’s Balkan Taksim, and contemporary afrobeat from Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band and the Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra.

Friday, September 24

Global Village marks the birthday of Latin percussionist “Mr. Bongo” Jack Costanzo; features music from The Mavericks, newly honored with an Americana Lifetime Achievement Award, and showcases Persian music and spiked fiddle master Kayhan Kalhor, the featured artist in the September edition of Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival airing next week.