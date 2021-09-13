Global Classical Month with Classical Guitars and Kronos Quartet + Cachao, Hispanic Heritage Month& Mexican Independence Day

Monday, September 13

In conjunction with the September Global Classical feature, Global Village features classical guitar with a world music twist. We’ll hear a selection from John Williams’ album celebrating African music, Cuban guitar music performed by Marco Tamayo, Sergio and Odair Assad with a contemporary classical Brazilian original, and a Claire de Lune Samba from Laurindo Almeida. And we’ll also hear the latest from Brazil’s Joao Selva, Cypriot Antonis Antoniou, the South Pasifika Sound Project, kora player Ballaké Sissoko, and the Europe-based psychedelic Turkish folk group Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek.

Tuesday, September 14

Global Village celebrates the birthday of Cachao, the great Cuban-born bassist who made America his home in the ‘60s and helped create mambo music and the descarga (or Latin jazz jam session). His career enjoyed a revival starting in the ‘90s and he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, named a National Heritage Fellow, and won several Grammys. We’ll hear music he did in the ‘50s in Havana with Chico O’Farrill, later albums he did under his own name, guest appearances he made with Albita, Gloria Estefan and Hubert Laws, and covers of his compositions by his nephew (and Buena Vista Social Club member) Cachaito, Chucho Valdes and Cal Tjader.

Wednesday, September 15

Global Village celebrates the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with a program devoted to the wide range of Latin sounds and artists that have helped shape American music. Latin jazz, soul and rock are all featured, including some of the legends of the music - among them Machito, Mongo Santamaría, Los Lobos, and Santana – plus rare sides from Joe King Carrasco, Flash & The Dynamics and more.

Thursday, September 16

Global Village celebrates Mexican Independence Day with music from Mexico – including a wide variety of regional styles, traditional and contemporary approaches, and American artists of Mexican heritage. Among the artists featured are Café Tacuba, Maldita Vecindad, Lila Downs, Los Lobos, Sones de Mexico, and Esquivel.

Friday, September 17

In conjunction with the September Global Classical feature, Global Village focuses on the world music-inspired projects of Kronos Quartet, including one with special guest Kayhan Kalhor, the Persian music and spiked fiddle master who will be the featured artist on this month’s edition of Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival. We also feature music from South Africa’s Mahotella Queens in tribute to founding member Nobesuthu Mbadu who recently passed away. And there’s new music from Jamaican legend U-Roy, the eclectic multi-national Transorient Orchestra, and contemporary Argentine group La Chicana.

