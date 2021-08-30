GV @ The Savannah Fest, Trinidad, Gloria Estefan, Global Horns & New Releases

Monday, August 30

The final Monday of every month, it’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, a monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual event that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia. This time, in conjunction with the August Tomatito feature, we’ll hear from the accomplished flamenco guitarist himself.

Tomatito followed in the footsteps of his musical family and by his teens was playing in flamenco clubs. He soon came to the attention of one of the greats of flamenco singing, Camarón de la Isla, and would work with him (and early on together with Paco de Lucía whose place he would eventually take next to Camarón) until the singer passed away in 1992. At the center of a great flamenco renaissance and evolution, Tomatito would go on to record with many other singers, do music for films, and record a number of Latin Grammy-winning albums under ihs own name and with Dominican pianist Michel Camilo.

Tomatito has incorporated jazz, Brazilian, Afro Cuban, tango and even Turkish music into his work, yet the deep roots and the spirit or "Duende" that is at the heart of all true flamenco is always in his music.

Tuesday, August 31

Global Village celebrates Independence Day of Trinidad and Tobago with music from the dual-island nation, including steel drum music from the Amoco Renegades, Pandigenous and Desperados Steel Orchestra, such early calypsonians as the Tiger, Lord Executor and Wilmoth Houdini, and outspoken contemporary soca artists like David Rudder and Calypso Rose.

Wednesday, September 1

Global Village celebrates the birthday of singer Gloria Estefan with music from several ‘back to her Cuban roots’ all-star recordings. We also kick off the September Global Classical feature with music from Yo-Yo Ma. And we’ll hear the latest from Ray Obiedo’s Latin Jazz Project, Angélique Kidjo, Raúl Gutiérrez & His Cuban Big Band, and German world-jazz artist Pangea Ultima.

Thursday, September 2

It’s global horns and reeds this time in the Global Village, as we highlight artists and bands from around the world that feature those instruments. We’ll hear saxophonist and The Skatalites co-founder Tommy McCook, Italian banda groups including Cesare Dell’Anna with "Giro di Banda", the Haitian band RAM, Nubian master Ali Hassan Kuban, legendary South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela, Balkan brass band Fanfare Ciocarlia, and a collaboration between the Amsterdam Klezmer Band and Hungary’s Söndörgo.

Friday, September 3

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

